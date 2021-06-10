CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $1.86 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00064408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00445812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,033.73 or 0.99958059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00035695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00068872 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.