Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DADA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

DADA opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of -17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

