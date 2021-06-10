Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $28.29. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 19,268 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

