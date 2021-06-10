Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.