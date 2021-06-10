Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.
Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Daktronics Company Profile
