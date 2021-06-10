DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $317.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

