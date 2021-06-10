Datamine FLUX One Day Volume Hits $1,943.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $444,200.37 and approximately $1,943.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00207628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.45 or 0.01369548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.99 or 0.99565288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 576,141 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

