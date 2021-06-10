Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

PLAY opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

