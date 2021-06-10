DAVIDsTEA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,069% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter worth $51,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.15. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.