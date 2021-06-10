DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $941,130.97 and approximately $11,297.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016692 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

