DeGate Market Capitalization Tops $26.07 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $26.07 million and approximately $31,847.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.