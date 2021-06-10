Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE:DK opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

