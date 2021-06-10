DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $43.22

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.22, but opened at $44.75. DermTech shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 5,018 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,518 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,734. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

