Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBK. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.72 ($6.73).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €6.62 ($7.79) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.