Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $39.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

