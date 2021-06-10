Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

