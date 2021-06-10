Dhiren R. Fonseca Sells 26,096 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.93. 4,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

