Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.71.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

