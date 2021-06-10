DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.05 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $45.05 million and $63,244.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $495.61 or 0.01343712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 90,890 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

