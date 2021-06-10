Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,554 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

NYSE:OCN opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $297.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.