Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of inTEST worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.45 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.