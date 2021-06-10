Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.92% of Airgain worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $466,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.