Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of IAMGOLD worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

