Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.54 million, a P/E ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

