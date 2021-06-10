Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 744,804 shares valued at $80,530,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

