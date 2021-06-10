Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,829 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.94% of Travelzoo worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of TZOO opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

