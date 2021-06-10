Disciplined Investments LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,174,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,612,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

