discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 930

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 764.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market capitalization of £789.00 million and a PE ratio of 66.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

