Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading Up 0.9%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2020, its proven reserves consisted of 201.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 332.3 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 506.8 MMboe.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.