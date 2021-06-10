DOC.COM Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $18,196.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,689,062 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

