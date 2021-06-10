Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 76,236 shares.The stock last traded at $54.29 and had previously closed at $53.21.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.65.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.