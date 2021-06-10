Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion and $3.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00462992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,952,951,776 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.