Dollarama’s (DOL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.25.

Shares of DOL opened at C$53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.24. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$44.45 and a 52 week high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

