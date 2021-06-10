Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.