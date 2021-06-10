DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 5.4% Higher

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.50 and last traded at $144.36. 96,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,391,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,838,658 shares of company stock worth $1,176,132,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.