Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,775,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,782. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

