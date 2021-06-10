Douglas Wells Brown Sells 2,900 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at $477,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

