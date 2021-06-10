DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

