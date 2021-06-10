Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.58

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.58 and last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 3548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.