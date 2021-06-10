DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00089965 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars.

