Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and $13.26 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.13 or 0.00865874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.23 or 0.08545036 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

