Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 1,085,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.