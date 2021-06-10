E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,418 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,439. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

