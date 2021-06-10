E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 474 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

APTV stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,982. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

