E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $84,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,292,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

