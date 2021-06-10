E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $74,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 150,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,471,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 254,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.68. 48,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,860. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 858.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.