E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 140,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $204.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,719. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.74 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

