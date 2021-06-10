E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $61,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI traded up $12.08 on Thursday, reaching $477.91. 3,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,996. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.00. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

