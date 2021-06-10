Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $153.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

