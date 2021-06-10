Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 53.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 80,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

