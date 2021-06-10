Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.76. 21,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 618,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

